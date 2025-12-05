Cowboys WR George Pickens Caught Heat For Looking 'Disinterested' On Big Stage Against Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers fans surely felt validated after watching their former wideout George Pickens give up on the Cowboys. In an already ugly loss for Dallas, their momentum was stopped Thursday night versus the Detroit Lions, and Pickens was a big reason why.

The star wideout played uninterested on a HUGE stage, which can only be a detriment to his case for an extension from Jerry Jones. He gave up on plays and only caught heat with his performance.

READ: George Pickens Rips Pittsburgh Steelers As 'Cheapest' NFL Franchise Following Trade To Cowboys

Like in his Pittsburgh days, Pickens showcased past red flags on the field during his breakout campaign in his first year with Dallas, giving up on plays and looking disinterested when his team needed him the most.

WATCH:

Dallas lost to the Detroit Lions, 44-30. Despite their three-game winning streak coming into the TNF clash, Dallas proved to be a paper tiger away from Jerry's World, falling to 2-5 in away games.

The pregame sentiment heavily favored the Cowboys. Dallas put up a fight, but not past the first quarter, and the Cowboys were ready to roll over and accept their fate once star wideout CeeDee Lamb left the game with a concussion.

CeeDee left with a whopping six catches for 121 yards. Dallas wishes they'd kept that guy over Pickens.

Lamb's injury scare took the wind out of the Cowboys, and with an opportunity to shoulder production, fellow wideout George Pickens went into hiding.

Not what you want to see from an active wideout campaigning for a contract extension. Same old Pickens.

After the game, Prime Video analyst Richard Sherman tore into Pickens' lack of interest. Pickens caught 5 of 9 targets for 37 yards. Coming into the game, Pickens ranked second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,142), though question marks around his character kept him from being an easy candidate for a huge contract extension.

"The big story here is George Pickens," Sherman said. "George Pickens throughout the game, especially late in the game just looked uninterested."

Sherman continued, hitting the nail on the head with the problem wideout.

"Uninterested in playing football. That’s what you can’t have. If you’re gonna be a superstar, if you want to be the best receiver in the NFL, you can’t ever be disengaged. It doesn’t matter if the game’s going your way or not going your way. You can’t just disappear in these games or else you’re not gonna have impact."

Sherman emphasized the context of Lamb's absence.

"You’re the guy, CeeDee Lamb is not in this game, he’s out. You can’t be the guy and half-ass it. I’m sorry. It’s unacceptable, and if you’re the Dallas Cowboys, and you’re looking at him and you’re looking to pay him big time receiver money, $40M, you gotta look at this tape and say, hey is this a guy we can trust paying $40M to show up regardless of circumstance, and I don’t know."

The blame for Dallas' loss also goes to the defense, which never gave the offense a chance to catch up, and tight end Jake Ferguson, who surrendered a costly fumble in the first half while fighting on a third-and-long play.

Dallas has 99 problems, with Pickens being more of an uncertainty than a sure-bet player like Lamb, despite his skill set.

The Cowboys thrive on drama, though they don't win with it.

