Cowboys WR Busted With Weed, Carrying A Weapon

Former TCU wideout with behavior concerns is arrested in Texas

More NFL offseason arrests? Bring on the season already!

Dallas Cowboys kick return specialist and wideout KaVontae Turpin was arrested early Sunday morning in Allen, Texas, for possession of marijuana (less than two ounces) and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The 28-year-old, two-time Pro Bowl player faces two misdemeanor charges from his arrest: a Class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana, and a Class A misdemeanor for carrying a firearm, according to reports. Turpin's bond was set at $500 for the drug charge and at $1,000 for the gun charge.

This isn’t Turpin’s first brush with the law. He played college football at TCU from 2015 to 2018 and went undrafted, partly because of a 2018 misdemeanor assault charge involving his former girlfriend, to which he pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury in 2019.

Turpin was later cut from the TCU football program. He turned to playing football for the USFL and impressed enough people from 2020 to 2022 that he was signed to the Cowboys roster in 2022.

In 2025, Turpin signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract extension with $5 million guaranteed, including a $3.6 million signing bonus.

Turpin proved to be not just a solid return specialist for special teams, he also found a bigger role on offense as a wideout with seldom reps at running back.

Last season, Turpin was named an All-Pro return specialist, impressing with 420 receiving yards, 92 rushing yards (16 carries), 33.5 yards per kick return and 10.4 yards on punt returns.

