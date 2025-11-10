Cowboys Detail Tribute Plans for Marshawn Kneeland After Player's Tragic Death

The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday they will honor the late Marshawn Kneeland for the remainder of the season with special helmet decals commemorating the defensive end.

Kneeland, 24, died last week from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, just days after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFL held a league-wide moment of silence in Week 10 to honor Kneeland. The Cowboys, who were on a bye week, were unable to participate but said they plan to pay tribute in their own way moving forward.

READ: Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland Dead At 24 Just Days After Scoring Touchdown

Dallas players will also wear special pregame T-shirts for Kneeland.

For the Cowboys’ first home game since the tragedy, scheduled for Nov. 23 against Philadelphia, the team will host Kneeland’s family and girlfriend. They also plan to show a video tribute and hold a moment of silence.

Kneeland, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had quickly earned admiration in the Cowboys' locker room for character.

Details of the player’s death revealed an unfortunate story of Kneeland battling mental illness. He texted relatives and his girlfriend before the self-inflicted gunshot.

Kneeland crashed his vehicle after leading police on a chase in the early morning hours of Nov. 6. Days prior, Kneeland scored a defensive touchdown on Monday Night Football in a loss to the Cardinals.

The suicide occurred minutes away from the Cowboys’ training facility, according to People Magazine.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones spoke about the tragic incident during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

"Certainly, it puts everything into perspective," Jones said. "You’re playing a game that means a lot to a lot of people, but there are things a lot more important than that. Certainly, that’s what we’re going through this week. So that’ll be first and foremost. But then we do know, like anything, you’ve got to get back to work.

"We just want to continue to honor Marshawn and do everything the very best way we can."

Jones continued, "Anytime you get news like that your heart just, obviously it’s like a hole going through it and you’re just heartbroken," Jones said. "Certainly, hoping that wasn’t the case. Found out in the middle of the night, so woke up after finally getting a little bit of sleep and woke up and was hoping it was a dream, but unfortunately it wasn’t."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

