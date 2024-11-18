WATCH: Cowboys, Texans Players Break Into Skirmish During 'Monday Night Football' Showdown

The showdown in the Lone Star State had all the ingredients of a chaotic game.

On Monday Night Football, a scrutinized Dallas Cowboys squad on the brink of a meltdown hosted the trendier Texas NFL team, the Houston Texans.

Tensions were bound to pop off early. And they did.

Cowboys and Texans players started a first-quarter skirmish as a fight that broke out less than three minutes into the game.

Refs stepped in to break up the fuss, featuring a heap of shoving and uniform grabs among the players.

WATCH:

Adding salt to the Cowboys' wounds, the fans at AT&T Stadium celebrated several big plays and calls in favor of the Texans.

Houston drew first blood in the Week 11 showdown with a 48-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon, which put Dallas on the wrong track early against the Texans.

Coming into their primetime game, Dallas was projected to land No. 9 in the 2025 draft order (3-6). Dallas now relies on Cooper Rush to save their offense or keep the Cowboys on track for a lottery pick in next year's draft.

Due to injury, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott will be out for the rest of the year, so Dallas faces plenty of ‘business decisions’ in the second half of the season.

