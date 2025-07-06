Cowboys, Texans Make Huge Donations Toward Texas Flood Relief

The NFL teams have pledged $500,000 each to support rescue and recovery efforts following catastrophic flash flooding in Texas.

As Texas reels from catastrophic flash flooding that claimed dozens of lives over the holiday weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have stepped up to aid relief efforts.

The two NFL franchises, along with the NFL Foundation, have combined to donate $1.5 million to support search, rescue and recovery in the Texas Hill Country, where rainfall caused rivers to surge at deadly speeds.

The disaster unfolded late Friday into Saturday, when torrential storms caused the Guadalupe River to rise more than 26 feet in under an hour. Officials have confirmed at least 70 deaths (as of the time of publication), and a search continues for multiple young girls still missing from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp in Hunt, Texas.

In a statement released Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys said their "hearts are heavy" over the loss of life and the ongoing crisis.

"Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones," the team said. "This has been devastating to see, and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers. Standing side by side with The Salvation Army’s critical response, we are also donating $500,000 to provide immediate resources for rescue, relief and long-term recovery efforts."

The Cowboys’ donation will go directly to The Salvation Army, which has mobilized across the region to provide emergency shelter, meals and recovery support.

The Houston Texans made a similar commitment on Saturday, issuing a statement expressing grief and solidarity with the impacted communities.

"We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured," the Texans said. "We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon. Our hearts will remain with everyone affected, and in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks."

The flash floods have been described as among the worst in the state’s recent history. Emergency crews and volunteers from across Texas have joined the search for missing people and are working to provide aid to displaced residents.

Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of emergency in multiple counties, and FEMA has deployed teams to assist with disaster relief.