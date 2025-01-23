Cowboys' Next HC May Be Already in the Building, Jerry Jones Stays the Course

The Dallas Cowboys ticked off their fans Thursday after reports stated offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was in the lead for the Cowboys' head coaching job.

From splitting with Mike McCarthy to vetting Deion Sanders as a candidate, landing on Schottenheimer felt like a huge punch to the gut for Dallas fans expecting fireworks.

With the revered Cowboys brand stuck in an unglamorous position, their decision on the next head coach seemed vital.

Schotty has been with the Cowboys since 2022, starting as a coaching analyst before upgrading to Cowboys OC in 2023. He took over the position after Kellen Moore departed, who was also a candidate for Dallas' HC role.

Dallas needed a home-run pick. And still committed to wishy-washy quarterback Dak Prescott, who signed a $240 million extension, the Cowboys are failing to inspire fans over the direction of the franchise.

Jerry Jones, team owner, is leading the charge and seemingly wants another in-house candidate who can cede control to Jones. Without true head coaching experience, Schottenheimer appeared to be Jerry Jones's safe choice. Jerry Jones’ grip on the Cowboys' decision-making remains stronger than ever.

NFL analyst Daryl Johnston previously appeared on "OutKick: Hot Mic" and discussed if a franchise-defining coach of Deion Sanders' value could mesh with Jones and his heavy-handed control.

Johnston said, "Nobody wants to win a championship more than Jerry, and sometimes that can be beneficial, but sometimes that can be detrimental to the team, especially moving forward and putting yourself in a bad position."

Still, Cowboys fans blew a fuse when news broke regarding Schottenheimer.

Perhaps the son of former coach Marty Schottenheimer has the stuff; the rest of us just aren't privy to that vision.

FANS REACT TO SCHOTTENHEIMER NEWS:

