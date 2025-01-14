NFL's Daryl Johnston Answers If Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones Team Up Can Work Out | 'OutKick: Hot Mic'

If you believe Deion Sanders wants to coach an NFL team, then the Dallas Cowboys are undoubtedly an interesting suitor entertaining Deion as their next HC.

News broke this week that Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, expressed a keen interest in getting Deion Sanders' thoughts on the possibility of coaching in Dallas.

After turning around a pair of college programs (Jackson State and Colorado), the football media sees that Coach Prime is ready for the Big Show.

America's Team seems interested in bringing their former player back home to take on the mantle of Cowboys head coach.

Dallas split with five-year head coach Mike McCarthy this week after not coming to terms on an extension.

As of this week, Deion Sanders has called his talks with Jerry productive while ‘planning’ to stick around in Boulder to keep leading the Buffaloes.

Everyone is asking, will the Coach Prime and Jerry partnership actually happen, and if it does, will it work?

"OutKick Hot Mic with Hutton & Withrow" welcomed former Dallas Cowboys and FOX NFL analyst Daryl Johnston to discuss the potential team-up between Prime and Jones.

"Nobody wants to win a championship more than Jerry, and sometimes that can be beneficial, but sometimes that can be detrimental to the team, especially moving forward and putting yourself in a bad position," Johnston said.

Johnston highlighted that Sanders' decision to join the NFL will surely be dictated by an opportunity to coach his son, Shedeur, who is projected to be picked first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"That is something that they would have to kind of bridge that gap on. I really think if Deion's going to come here ... he seems to have his plan in place. He would love to be able to coach Shedeur [Sanders] in the NFL. So, I don't know if that happens in Dallas," Johnston said on Tuesday, speaking with Jonathan Hutton.

Johnston also made his claim that Jerry's autonomy over the team could eventually collide with Coach Prime's vision for the Cowboys.

"It's going to take a lot of different things to happen. A great chance for that to happen with the [Las Vegas] Raiders, who's the other team he's having conversations with. How important is that? And then how good does he feel about Jerry really kind of turning everything over to him?

"They have history, but Jason Garrett had history. So it's a hard thing for Jerry to do even when there's a familiarity with the head coach that you have in position."

Deion gave his reaction to news of his talks with Jones.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders said to Adam Schefter. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

