Cowboys Owner, Coach Address Star CB Trevon Diggs’ Mysterious Absence

One of the NFL’s top corners vanishes with a concussion no one saw coming. The Cowboys aren’t saying much.

The Dallas Cowboys played without star cornerback Trevon Diggs, days after he was abruptly scratched from action this week against the Washington Commanders.

Team officials confirmed that Diggs, 27, suffered a concussion at home earlier in the week, sidelining the All-Pro cornerback for Sunday’s game.

No additional details were provided about Diggs’ injury, adding an element of mystery to the $97 million player’s sudden disappearance.

Since entering the league, Diggs has been a cornerstone of Dallas’ defense, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and building a reputation as a ballhawk.

Even without him, Dallas controlled the Commanders, 44-22.

Questions still lingered about how and when the injury occurred. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed Diggs’ absence following the incident, which reportedly took place Thursday night, including whether the star cornerback might return soon.

"The combination of the injury and how it impacted… regarding a concussion issue, I'm not so sure that I know the details of how that happened," Jones said.

"Not the way I would if there had been an injury on the field. We normally would see that on TV, see how an injury happens, and in this particular case, it was unrecorded."

Jones shared that he expects Diggs to clear protocols and possibly return soon.

"Oh he said what happened," Jones added. "But again, and I'm not saying that didn't happen, but a lot of times you're not the best viewer of what happened to you."

When asked if he knew the details of Diggs' incident, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer responded, "No, not yet."

"Yeah, I’m a Trevon fan," Schottenheimer added. "I’m excited to get him back and hopefully it won’t be too long."

Despite reassurances from Jones and Schottenheimer, the circumstances surrounding Diggs’ concussion remain unclear.

For now, the mystery lingers. Only time will tell whether Diggs or the Cowboys will ever reveal exactly what happened behind closed doors.

