Jerry Jones Had The Time Of His Life In Cowboys' Locker Room After Win Over Giants

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't had too much to celebrate in recent years, so he made sure to soak in every second of his team's thrilling win over the New York Giants in Week 2.

The Giants-Cowboys matchup on Sunday was by no means the sexiest one of the week on paper, but sometimes bad football teams come together to play great football games, and that's exactly what unfolded at AT&T Stadium.

For starters, the two teams combined for nearly 1,000 yards. Overtime was played, New York quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 450 himself, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers hauled in two touchdowns, but it was the Cowboys that got the last laugh as Brandon Aubrey drilled a 64-yard field goal to give Dallas a 40-37 victory.

Cowboys players and coaches understandably celebrated the win inside the team locker room with some serious emotion.

Right in the middle of the action was Jones, and the 82-year-old more than held his own with the shouting and screaming taking place.

It may have taken Jones a couple of reps to catch what head coach Brian Schottenheimer was doing, shouting out players, but once he did, he turned into quite possibly the happiest man on the planet in that moment.

It goes without saying that the Cowboys have some work to do on the defensive side of the ball after giving up 37 points to a Wilson-led Giants offense, but Dallas earned the right to celebrate in a major way after picking up a win over a division rival.

Since Jones became the owner of the Cowboys in 1989, Dallas and the Giants have done battle 74 times, and Jones' club has the edge with a 44-30 record. The Giants have won two Super Bowls this century, while the Cowboys haven't played in one since 1995, which are two important factors for context.