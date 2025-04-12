Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Weighs In On Nico Iamaleava Drama

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has some very strong opinions about the drama between quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee Volunteers.

OutKick’s Trey Wallace was one of the first people to break the news that Iamaleava and Tennessee were in a standoff due to contract talks. The quarterback wanted $4 million, and the Volunteers promptly told him to hit the bricks .

While that situation was unfolding yesterday, Parsons was sitting back at home and worrying about the state of college athletics. He begged the NCAA to find a way to make players honor the contracts they sign and not constantly beg for more money.

"College football a joke now! Yall (might as) well just make college into a semi pro league! Actually hold players accountable to the contracts they sign!," they wrote.

One user tried to frame Parsons as a hypocrite because he may have accepted money in college (back when it was illegal). Parsons countered by saying the motivating factor for his career at Penn State was character formation, which in turn helped him become a better NFL player, and thus a better-paid one.

"Nah college was never about money! College is bout building character! I am the man I am today because of the brotherhood and the amazing coaches I’ve had during my time at Penn State! We are failing kids now because life isn’t easy and we are allowing them to quit!" Parsons responded.

While getting paid is not the issue, Parsons is right in saying doing it in this way certainly is. Players can get millions of dollars to play football (despite not being pros), hold their schools hostage for more money, and quit. It's a horrible cycle that inhibits good character formation.

Tennessee has set an admirable standard on how to deal with entitled athletes, and I think Parsons would be pleased.