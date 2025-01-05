Cowboys Cheerleader Gets Smoked In The Head By Brandon Aubrey Kickoff

Brandon Aubrey is usually a tremendously accurate kicker, but he missed the mark on Sunday. And a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader paid the price.

After making a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter, Aubrey headed back out to the field for kickoff. The Cowboys kicker booted a low line drive that flew out of bounds and smoked a cheerleader right in the back of the head.

A photographer on the sideline tried to stop the ball, but his efforts were futile.

WATCH:

Poor woman. NFL cheerleaders do not make enough money for this.

The good news, though, is that this cheerleader didn't need a trip to the blue tent, and she seemed to avoid concussion protocol.

But the incident was certainly an appropriate encapsulation of the Cowboys' disastrous 2024 season. After three consecutive 12-win seasons, Dallas finished 7-10 and struggled in all phases of the game. Their quarterback — the highest-paid player in NFL history — went down with a season-ending injury, and their former All-Pro running back asked for a release before the end of the regular season.

The Cowboys' season mercifully ended with a 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brandon Aubrey was 36-for-43 on field goals this year, 100% on extra points and 1-for-1 on cheerleader head shots.