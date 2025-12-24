Cowboys Center Cooper Beebe Slams 'POS' Chargers For Suspicious Social Media Post

The Chargers posted a video making it seem as though Beebe said a racial slur.

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe is defending himself after being accused of using a racist slur.

On Sunday, the Cowboys played the Los Angeles Chargers, and on one play, Beebe went up to the line to make a play call based on the defense’s alignment (something players do all the time). Evidently, Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley thought Beebe called him the N-word, so he asked him point-blank if that was what he said.

Beebe repeated the call, and Henley seemed to understand that the center didn’t call him a slur. Unfortunately, in the video, the Chargers (who posted the entire interaction) censored whatever Beebe said, so we can’t be sure either way.

On that same play, Beebe false started, prompting a response from Henley.

"That’s [because] you said bad words," Henley yelled at Beebe before explaining to his teammates, "He was talking s**t to me. He called me a bad word. I don’t know what he said — he said something, he pointed at me, [and] he called me a bad word. That’s called karma. Instant karma."

A few days later, Beebe took to X to explain that he didn’t use the N-word, but rather said "Hole R," a play call in Dallas’ offense.

"Literally said Hole R? That’s our call vs Abby front," he explained in his post. "Imagine bleeping out what I said to make me seem racist. You guys are POS @chargers."

The Chargers deleted the original post, and Beebe’s reply in the process. The NFL has not released a statement on the matter.