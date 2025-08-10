Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Got Truck-Sticked By An Official And Got A Penalty Without Being In The Game

It's always interesting to watch the Dallas Cowboys because things have a habit of going sideways for them, but there's no way anyone saw their star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb getting clobbered by an official in the preseason opener.

But, here we are…

The Cowboys opened their preseason slate on the road in Los Angeles to take on the Rams. Lamb did not suit up for this game and was just hanging out on the sidelines in a t-shirt and shorts.

Just a few minutes into the half, the Cowboys were trailing 14-0, when Lamb noticed fellow receiver Jonathan Mingo getting behind the defensive back who was covering him. However, the way Lamb was celebrating, you'd have thought that Mingo had just laid out and one-handed a game-winning touchdown as time expired.

But the excitement drew Lamb to the edge of the sideline, and while he was celebrating, he was absolutely annihilated by an official chugging his way upfield with the play.

I believe it was one Charlie Brown who uttered the words, "Good grief," which I feel are rather apropos in this instance.

We've all seen officials get run over by players, but you don't see it the other way around too much.

But, as if seeing your un-padded-up star wide out getting leveled by a zebra wasn't bad enough, it got worse for Dem Boyz.

Lamb was actually standing in a restricted part of the field when the collision happened, which meant that he earned the Cowboys a penalty on the play.

So, for those keeping score at home: Lamb was run over by an official and called for a penalty, all without actually being in the game.

Now that is an impact player!

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, it got even worse as they fell to the Rams by a score of 31-14.