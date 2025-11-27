Don't Tell Me Cowboys Can't Make Playoffs After Super Bowl Team Sweep In Four Days

The standings say no — but the Cowboys’ last two wins say something very different

The numbers are still against the Dallas Cowboys. The standings say they're still not among the postseason qualifiers in their conference and probably need help to see games past the first week of January when the playoffs begin. But …

…when you beat the two teams that played in the Super Bowl last season in four days, anything seems possible.

And that's exactly what the Cowboys just did.

Comeback Wins Over KC And Philly

The Cowboys beat the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in comeback fashion on Sunday, erasing a 21-0 deficit to win that one. And on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys erased three Kansas City Chiefs leads to complete the back end of the Super Bowl team sweep.

"How about those last four days?" coach Brian Schottenheimer asked his players as they huddled around him in a victorious locker room afterward.

And, I get it, the Cowboys making the playoffs will be no small feat.

True.

The Cowboys not only have to overcome a 1.5-game deficit against Detroit, but they somehow then must climb past San Francisco, Green Bay or Seattle — while hoping one of those wilts — to get among the seven conference qualifiers.

It's a tough road ahead.

Cowboys Get Chance To Knock Down Lions

But beating Patrick Mahomes in a game he throws four TD passes without an interception ain't easy, either. And Dallas did that on Thursday.

And the Cowboys get a chance to make the first part of their required climb in their next game when they play the Lions — who have lost two out of their last three games, including on Thanksgiving against the Packers — on Dec. 4.

Still not convinced? Still expecting the Cowboys to lift great expectations and then disappoint, like Jerry Jones did with his "all in" comment of 2024?

Consider this isn’t the Cowboys of earlier this season.

Firstly, the defense has stepped up.

Cowboys Revamped On Defense

You'll recall that defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was acquired from the New York Jets right at the trade deadline, and he's been a major factor in the resurgence of the front seven. He has six quarterback hits in three games.

The Cowboys also added linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals because he had been relegated to backup duty. Well, he's playing more for the Cowboys and had four tackles on Sunday.

The Cowboys also got linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. back on the active roster. Overshown was on the physically unable to perform list all season as he was recovering from a serious knee injury, and Revel was recently activated from the non-football injury list.

Both started on Thursday and shared the team lead in tackles with Jadeveon Clowney with six.

So that defense that yielded 44 points to the Broncos, 40 points to the Packers and 37 points to the Giants earlier this season doesn't really exist anymore. That unit underwent a significant revamp and is, by all accounts, improving.

None of that, of course, accounts for the fact the Cowboys make their living on offense.

That's what Jones loves to see, aside from blaring headlines about himself, and that's what he is getting.

Dak Prescott Accomplishes Feat

On Thursday, Dak Prescott and his mates on offense did their part as they have all season, and I expect they'll continue to through the end of the season.

Prescott enjoyed his fourth 300-yard game of the season, which makes him unique among NFL quarterbacks because no one else has accomplished the feat four times.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb, who had a rough outing against the Eagles last week, recovered on Thursday and reminded everyone he's still a No. 1 wide receiver in this league.

George Pickens, the team's other wide receiver, is equally dangerous.

These two are, shall we say, unpredictable. But, quick, name a better receiver duo in the NFC East that also includes the Eagles’ and Commanders’ highly paid starting duos?

Lamb and Pickens are more durable, more consistent and more productive.

Look, the Cowboys got a late start on the 2025 season. They won only once in their first four games. But things have changed in Big D.

And although the standings and the won-loss record still insist this isn't a playoff team, do not be surprised if this club stamps a postseason ticket before we're done.