WATCH: Hilarious Moment Couple Realizes They Got 'Truman Show'-ed By ESPN Stream At National Championship

It's easy to overlook just how many cameras are out there as we live our everyday lives. We all have them in our pockets, on our cars, and some people now have them discreetly tucked into their Ray-Bans.

But even with all of that, I wouldn't expect a camera to be directly behind my head while sitting in the upper level at Hard Rock Stadium.

That's what one couple had happen to them on Monday night at the College Football Playoff National Championship between Indiana and Miami.

READ: "GREATEST SPORTS STORIES OF ALL TIME": INDIANA IS NO LONGER JUST A BASKETBALL SCHOOL, JUST GOOGLE THEM

For the game, ESPN set up a 4K livestream, but it appears to have been a static camera positioned with fans' heads in full view.

However, it seems like the people seated in front of it had no clue there was a camera behind them, at least not until they started getting texts from people telling them that their noggins were blocking the Indiana endzone for an hour.

Remember The Truman Show? The 1998 Jim Carrey movie that started like, "Hey, this will be a lighthearted romp," and then slowly but surely morphed into the kind of movie that will have you lying awake at night in the throes of existential dread.

This is like a mini version of that.

Imagine the feeling as the first few, "Bro, I see your stupid head on TV," texts start rolling in. You'd think you were in The Truman Show.

I don't know if I like this phenomenon. It has me a little nervous for the next time I go to the stadium. The last thing I need is America watching me drip BBQ sauce on my shirt while I house $20 stadium chicken tenders.

And god forbid, I get an itch on the very rim of my nostrils, and viewers mistake it for a pick, which it 100 percent isn't. There's a huge difference between a pick and a scratch, but even in 4K, people can see things wrong.

Luckily for the couple at Hard Rock Stadium, they came out unscathed, but it's just a matter of time before someone gets caught texting their mistress or scratching their nards on one of these cameras.