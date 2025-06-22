A Couple Of Big Leaguers Were Having Some Serious Issues In Saturday's Intense Heat

It was a hot one in parts of the country

It was a hot one across a big portion of the United States on Saturday, and that proved unfortunate for some Major League Baseball players.

It was especially toasty in the Midwest where the Cincinnati Reds were on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals. According to MLB.com, the temperature was over 95 degrees. In the fourth inning, the Reds' dynamic shortstop Elly De La Cruz started getting sick out on the field.

"I actually watched him. He drank a bunch of water. I mean a bunch," Reds manager Terry Francona said, per ESPN. "And then he went right out and got rid of it."

Oh man, that's the worst. I remember a Little League coach yelling at me and my teammates not to guzzle water when we were playing in an all-star tournament (yeah, I was an all-star *sniff*) in the middle of the summer because it would make us sick.

He was right, and I bet Elly De LA Cruz can attest to this as well.

However, De La Cruz toughed it out — treating a late June regular season game like it was Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final — and even clobbered a 435-foot home run.

Unfortunately, that wasn't enough for the Reds, who lost to the Cardinals in extra innings, 6-5.

But De La Cruz wasn't the only player who had some trouble on Saturday. Up in Chicago, the Seattle Mariners were visiting the Cubs. Mariners reliever Trent Thornton threw 2 ⅓ innings without giving up a run, but left the game in the eighth inning of the team's 10-7 loss, and needed to be assisted off the field.

Fortunately, according to Mariners manager Dan Wilson, Thornton was treated in the dugout and should be just fine.

"It was a scary moment, for sure," he said. "He battled hard. But just really glad that he's feeling a little bit better now and should be OK."