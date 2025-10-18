Could Nick Saban Go To Penn State? It's Up To Ms. Terry

Money talks, and enough of it could convince Terry to let Nick coach again

Breaking news: there’s a head coaching vacancy at Penn State .

Okay, so it's not breaking news. It's actually been one of the biggest headlines of the college football season. After 11 seasons of chronically underperforming, the Nittany Lions are paying James Franklin $49.7 million to not be their coach any longer .

Everyone in America wishes they had a severance package like that.

And so, the question becomes who the next coach of this program — which is loaded with resources and potential — will be. Many have suggested Nebraska’s Matt Rhule could take over, but after losing to Minnesota on Friday night, the hype for him to head to Happy Valley died out fast.

The quest continues.

Friday, on " The Pat McAfee Show ," Saban was adamant that the next coach has to be someone who is successful and knows how to handle success.

In other words, someone very much like himself.

But that decision needs to be run through the most important party in this decision-making process: Miss Terry Saban.

On College GameDay, McAfee asked Terry about the possibility of her husband getting back in the coaching ranks, which she quickly squashed.

"I have no doubt if Nick wanted to go back to coaching, he could win his eighth national championship. But we’re having too much fun, and we wouldn’t want to take that opportunity away from all of our baby coaches. Like Kirby and Lane," Terry said .

Seems like she’ll say no, no matter how hard Penn State knocks on their door — or will she? Because after seemingly brushing off any possibility of that happeneing, she said this:

"I haven’t heard a number yet."

Ohhhhhhhh snap!

Does that mean that there’s a certain amount of money that could convince Ms. Terry to let Saban back onto the sidelines? Sure sounds like there’s at least a chance.

Money talks, and a lot of money shouts. Penn State certainly has all the money it needs to make a convincing pitch (heck, just look at Franklin’s buyout). Maybe, just maybe, they can make Nick an offer that Ms. Terry can’t refuse.

