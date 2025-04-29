Could A Major Guest Be In Attendance When Cadillac Unveils Its Livery This Weekend In Miami?

Formula 1 makes its first visit to the United States of the 2025 season this weekend, and there's going to be a lot of attention on a team that won't even be competing until next season.

Cadillac — which is slated to join the grid in 2026 as F1's 11th team — will be in town for a special event in which they're expected to unveil the livery that it'll be using for the inaugural season.

There will be a lot of eyes on that, simply because everyone loves a livery reveal, but there are rumors that the team may have a special guest on hand: Sergio Perez.

It's no secret that Perez has had discussions with Cadillac about a potential return to the F1 grid after spending the 2021 to 2024 seasons with Red Bull, a relationship that started strong and then fizzled out, leaving Perez without a seat in 2025.

There are rumors flying around, including from The Mirror, that seem to point to Perez being in Miami this weekend.

Now, even if that's accurate, does that mean that Perez is there to be unveiled as one of Cadillac's first drivers?

Not necessarily.

It's not unusual for former drivers to show up to races, and it would make sense for Perez — who hails form Mexico — to hit up the first Western Hemisphere stop of the season.

However, it would be spectacular to see Perez get a surprise introduction alongside a 2026 livery.

He's arguably the team's best option and is believed to be one of two "experienced" drivers the team was looking at, along with ex-Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu (I think Valtteri Bottas should be in there as an option too, but that's just me).

Cadillac hasn't been shy about making it known that it wants an American driver in its other car, but there aren't really any experienced options to go with, which is why the experience needs to come from the other side of the garage.

Regardless of who's in the car, Cadillac will be on the grid next season. It will use Ferrari power units until it begins building its own, which it is expected to do by 2029.