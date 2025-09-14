Corey Perry’s Kings Debut Delayed 6–8 Weeks After Knee Surgery From Training Injury

Perry is making his return to Southern California after spending most of his career with the Anaheim Ducks

NHL vet Corey Perry is back in Southern California, where he started his career. Only this season, he'll be wearing a Los Angeles Kings sweater.

But, unfortunately, it will be 6-to-8 weeks before he gets to throw on that Kings sweater after sustaining a knee injury in a training skate.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Perry spent the last couple of seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and was especially great in the postseason. That's why, even at 40, he was quite the commodity on the free agent market, and he signed a one-year deal with the Kings.

Perry was on the ice in LA this week for some training skates.

Unfortunately, a skate on Friday didn't go so well, and it was reported that Perry had to be taken off the ice in a wheelchair.

It sure didn't sound good — I don't recall a player ever coming off the ice in a wheelchair — and unfortunately, it wasn't good.

On Saturday, the Kings announced that Perry underwent surgery on his knee and will miss 6-to-8 weeks of action, therefore missing the start of the season and delaying his return to Southern California.

Perry started his NHL career in Anaheim after being drafted by the team in the 2003 NHL Draft, and won a Stanley Cup with them in 2007. He signed with the Dallas Stars in 2019, moved on to stints with the Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, and Oilers.

It's a big loss for the Kings, especially as Perry has made it clear that he can still contribute in big ways..

I think we'll still see Edmonton and Vegas duking it out at the top of the Pacific Division, but another playoff appearance should be in the cards for the Kings this season.