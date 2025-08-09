Corey Bellemore, Canada's Five-Time Beer Mile GOAT, Was Born To Run And Chug

Canada’s boozy track king just crushed four laps and four beers in under 4:30 — again

Some athletes were born to play their respective sports. Lebron was born to ball, Babe Ruth was destined for baseball greatness, while Wayne Gretzky practically skated out of the womb.

The same can be said for Canada's Corey Bellemore, who is dominating the Beer Mile World Classic.

You can probably guess from the name "Beer Mile World Classic" what it entails, but I'll still explain so we're all on the same page.

According to The Guardian, competitors chug a beer, then run a 400-meter lap around a track, and after each lap, they throw back another beer until they've completed four laps, which is, of course, one mile.

Contestants get to choose their beers and how they drink them, as long as they consume at least 12 oz. each lap and the selected brew must have an ABV of at least 5%.

If you puke? That's another lap.

The 30-year-old Bellemore has dominated this event, having won five times in the last five years, including this year's event in Portugal in late July.

So what's his secret? It turns out he was chugging from an early age.

"From a young age – and this is not beer-related – if I had to consume a bunch of liquid after running practice, I could finish the entire water bottle in a very short time. Electrolyte mix, Gatorade, whatever it was, I could down it as quickly as I needed to get it in," he said.

"So I knew I could chug from a young age."

That ability to throw down a brewski has taken Bellemore around the world, and at this year's event in Portugal, he completed four beers and four laps in 4 minutes and 27.1 seconds.

That's an impressive mile time even if you take slamming beers out of the equation.

This is one athletic feat there's no chance I could ever accomplish. Not once in my life have I had a beer and thought, "You know what makes this better? I'm going to go lay down a lap around that high school track."

Not once.

But good for Bellemore, who has more than proven himself to be an elite athlete and chugger,