Cordarrelle Patterson Announces His Own Release, Says Steelers Cut Him On His Day Off

It appears the Pittsburgh Steelers have made the decision to part ways with Cordarrelle Patterson. At least, that's according to Cordarrelle Patterson.

The veteran running back and kick-returner announced his own release on social media on Monday, less than a week after the official start of Pittsburgh's training camp.

"Breaking news," Patterson wrote on X. "Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!"

OK, that's actually pretty funny.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in April 2024 and recorded just 135 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns (along with 80 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown) in 13 games last season. He also served as a kick returner for the Steelers.

Patterson seemed to be taking the news just fine, though, sharing and responding to tweets that quoted a line from the 1995 movie Friday: "How the hell you gon' get fired on your day off?!"

That includes a GIF from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, to which Patterson replied, "For real" with three laughing emojis.

A first-round pick out of Tennessee (No. 29 overall), Patterson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. He has since spent time with the then-Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons before making his way to the Steel City.

He currently holds the NFL record for most kickoff returns for a touchdown with nine and is tied for the league record for longest play (109 yards). Patterson has seven All-Pro selections (four First-Team, three Second-Team) and four Pro Bowl appearances.

And there's still plenty of time for another team to scoop him up before the 2025-26 campaign.