Corbin Burnes Signing With Diamondbacks Shows There's Plenty Of Money In MLB - Even For Small-Market Teams

The discussion this offseason across Major League Baseball has centered around big market teams, particularly the Los Angeles Dodgers, spending money to make their teams better.

The Dodgers won the World Series on the back of a spending spree headlined by signing Shohei Ohtani. Then they added Blake Snell, re-signed Blake Treinen and on Friday, brought star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez back.

But it's not just the Dodgers. The New York Mets made the biggest splash of the season, signing Juan Soto to a record, 15-year, $765+ million contract.

These deals set off a firestorm of criticism from fans of small-market teams that replicating the Dodgers or Mets strategy was impossible for other organizations. Then the Arizona Diamondbacks signed free agent starter Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract.

Well then!

Corbin Burnes Shows Small Market Teams Have Money To Spend

Phoenix is hardly a small market, but it's not LA, New York or even Chicago. The Arizona Diamondbacks are also one of the teams suffering from uncertainty around their television revenue. They still found the money to sign one of the top starters on the market to a $200+ million contract.

Owners of teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates or Cleveland Guardians are thrilled when fans blame other teams and owners for actually spending money. The Pirates, for example, drafted and developed Paul Skenes, who might already be the best pitcher in baseball.

At 76-86 in 2024, they weren't that far away from playoff contention, with some much-needed acquisitions. So what have they done this offseason? Absolutely nothing.

Well, not nothing, they re-signed 38-year-old outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year, $5 million deal. That should fix it.

That's where the anger should be directed, not at teams demonstrating their willingness to invest their revenue into the on-field product. Arizona's signing of Burnes shows that even for lower revenue teams, there's plenty of money available. If they choose to use it. If the Diamondbacks can spend nearly $200 million on payroll, other "small market" teams can too. And they should.