Rich Get Even Richer: Teoscar Hernandez Defers Money To Return To LA Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series less than two months ago. For most franchises, that'd be reason enough to take a few steps back, enjoy the success, save some money and coast off the glory of adding a brand-new flag to their home stadium.

But, credit where it's due, the Dodgers in the 2024-2025 Major League Baseball offseason have shown that they're serious about doing their best to win every single year.

They signed one of the top available pitchers on the market in November, adding Blake Snell to a rotation that was already one of the top in the sport. After it was clear that Juan Soto was heading to New York, they pivoted, adding an underrated Michael Conforto on a one-year deal.

Blake Treinen, who was instrumental out of the bullpen in the postseason, is also back on a two-year deal. That'd be a great offseason for most teams. But the Dodgers weren't done there.

On Friday, reports broke that Los Angeles had brought back star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on a three-year deal with a team option for a fourth year. A team with few weaknesses just eliminated another one.

Teoscar Hernandez Shores Up Dodgers' Already Dominant Offense

Hernandez had arguably the best offensive season of his career in 2024 with the Dodgers, hitting .272 with a .339 on-base percentage and .501 slugging percentage. His batting line was 34 percent better than the league average, with a career-high 33 home runs and 99 runs batted in.

Even with some poor defensive ratings, he was a 3.5 win player. But that undersells what he meant to the Dodgers roster. His enthusiasm, clubhouse presence and penchant for "clutch" hitting was invaluable. And now he's back.

Hernandez's contract is classic Dodgers: a $23 million signing bonus and $23 million in deferred money. Meaning that LA will pay him just $6.7 million in salary per year for the life of the contract. With the option to retain him for $15 million in 2028.

It's a win-win deal. Unless you're not a Dodgers fan.

Still, as ESPN's Jeff Passan noted on X, this is what every team should be doing.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are a machine. Not only do they print cash, their willingness to spend it in pursuit of winning is unmatched. They put their money where their mouth is. Others could benefit greatly from the same approach. They choose not to."

That's the problem; every team could do what the Dodgers do. Or at least a version of it. They choose not to. The Dodgers are choosing to invest their money in the team. And they're building a juggernaut because of it. They're richer than ever.