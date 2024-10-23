Cooper Kupp Sounds Unbothered By Trade Rumors, Isn't Letting Them Change His Day-To-Day Approach

With the Los Angeles Rams sitting at 2-4 on the season and occupying the basement in the NFC West, they fall into the group of teams that general managers around the league are keeping a close eye on as potential trade partners ahead of the November 5 deadline. Former offensive player of the year and Super Bowl champ Cooper Kupp appears to be the name many teams are circling.

This past weekend, NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport reported that teams have been calling the Rams inquiring about the wide receiver. With that report and the trade deadline fast approaching, the rumors involving Kupp have only grown louder, but the 31-year-old is doing his best not to pay attention to them.

"I have a job to do here, and I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can for the guys in this building in being able to step on the field knowing I have prepared the best I can," he told the Associated Press. "And for 7 1/2 years, I've been an LA Ram, and I have taken that approach every single day. Whatever happens outside of that, I got to control what I can control. Right now, that means being the best LA Ram I can be."

With a number of high-profile wide receivers, including Amari Cooper and Davante Adams, being dealt to new teams over the past week or so, it seems like that could be the trend of this year's NFL trade deadline countdown.

Kupp is an interesting name to find in these rumors for a couple of different reasons. Not only is he among the most electric players in the league, he's missed four straight games due to injury.

In his two games to begin the year, however, Kupp was a magnet out on the field hauling in 18 catches on 27 targets to go along with one touchdown against the Detroit Lions.