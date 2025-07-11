Cooper Flagg’s Debut Ignites NBA Summer League: Future Superstar Outshines Bronny James

Flagg does a little bit of everything; Bronny misses a game-winner.

Was Cooper Flagg's debut in the NBA Summer League worth getting excited about his future? Absolutely.

Sure, you can point to his 5 of 21 from the field and goose egg from beyond the arc (0-for-5 from threes), but the Duke product picked first overall by the Mavericks proved he can still cut up opposing teams in ways outside of scoring.

Flagg scored 10 points in the Mavericks' Summer League win, 87-85, against the Los Angeles Lakers, featuring Bronny James.

Watching Flagg and Bronny go at it was the hottest ticket in Vegas.

Tickets to get in for the Mavs, Lakers showdown ranged from $650 to $2,500.

People mostly wanted a glimpse of Flagg, who's heralded as the next generational hooper. At 6-foot-9, Flagg's ability to lead his team as the primary ball-handler was perhaps the best asset teams wanted out of him.

With that size, Flagg chipped in six rebounds, four assists, and one monster dunk early in the game.

The "generational" aspect of his profile didn't pop out, but the engine that made Flagg a sensation in Durham flashed some impressive sparks.

Flagg struggled with getting his shots to fall — all part of adjusting to the game, especially in a debut.

"It's just a different game," Flagg said after the game.

"Different pace, different feel, different spacing. Just a lot of adjustments, but we'll be alright."

Flagg found his scoring opportunities on the court; hopefully, next time he will capitalize.

As for Bronny (heir to King James' throne), he had the chance to be the hero by handling the ball for the final possession, down two points.

James had eight points on Thursday, and none of them were a game-winner as Bronny missed the final attempt from three with the clock winding down.

Bronny was not clutch when his team needed him.

If Bronny wanted his detractors to get over their anger toward him, and his far-too-high draft selection in last year's draft (2nd round, 55th overall), Thursday's performance didn't shut any of them up.

James shot 2-of-8 from the field and only 1-of-6 from three.

It wasn't your average NBA Summer League game, but a window into the potential of Flagg's future in the league — still fresh at age 18 and aiming to become the face of the league.

Flagg is ready to start dominating for a fairly decent Mavericks roster, one that oddly resembles past iterations of the Lakers' rosters.

