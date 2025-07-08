Cooper Flagg Versus Bronny James Summer League Game Selling For BIG Bucks

Flagg was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

Call it the Flagg effect.

Tickets for the upcoming Cooper Flagg vs Bronny James summer league matchup are being listed for would-be record-setting prices. According to TickPick.com, lower bowl seats for the Dallas Mavericks - Los Angeles Lakers Vegas Summer League game are currently going for $650 a pop, while courtside seats will set you back $2,500 each.

MOST EXPENSIVE SUMMER LEAGUE TICKET

The average ticket price just to get into the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas will cost you more than $200. The game is set to take place on July 10th. It will be the most expensive summer league average ticket price on record.

Imagine dropping that much money for a SUMMER LEAGUE game?!

And no, this isn't because of Bronny James, who averaged 2.3 ppg, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists last season. This is about the Dallas Mavericks' No. 1 overall draft pick, Cooper Flagg.

COOPER FLAGG WAS SELECTED NO. 1 OVERALL BY THE MAVS

With a buzz that we haven't seen since Victor Wembanyama or Zion Williamson, Flagg is coming into the league at a time when the NBA desperately needs him. As ratings continue to tumble and the elder greats are taking more time off for "load management" or just getting old in general, the former Blue Devils star may be the answer the league needs.

You can be sure that the television networks are keeping a close eye on the uptick in ticket prices. (ESPN will broadcast the July 10th matchup).

During his lone season at Duke, Flagg broke a number of records, including the ACC single-game freshman record with 42 points.

As one person wrote on X, "People being priced out of a summer league game is crazy."

Indeed, it is, which is why I'll be watching at a bar.