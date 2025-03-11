Cooper Flagg's Mom Goes Scorched Earth On UNC Fans, Rightfully Claps Back At Critics Of Her Viral Celebration

Cooper Flagg's mom is his biggest fan, and she'll let you know about it, too.

Flagg's mother, Kelly, went viral during Duke's 82-69 win over rival North Carolina this past weekend for her celebration after her son put an exclamation point on the Blue Devils' victory.

With a little more than a minute left in regulation and the game already out of hand, Flagg hammered home a two-handed dunk. The ESPN cameras immediately panned to Kelly, who was doing the ‘on his head’ celebration while screaming, "on your fu-king head!"

Given the soft nature of society these days, not everyone exactly appreciated Kelly shouting the f-word while celebrating her son, and she had a message for the haters.

"The celebration was a moment of being so proud of our kid and also a big F-you to the entire Carolina fan base for being such classless a–holes," Kelly posted to Facebook. "If you are a UNC fan and didn’t like it… tough! Better luck next time! Go Duke."

While she didn't have to offer up any sort of apology or further context - because again, she was just cheering on her son - she claimed that Tar Heel fans "harassed" her and other Duke fans during the game.

"I do realize that it wasn’t my best look. However, if you actually know me and are a real friend of mine you weren’t shocked," Flagg’s mom wrote.

"We were taken aback by the crudeness of the UNC fans as we made our way into the arena," Kelly said. "They continued to harass us with much worse being spewed in our direction as well as at our 18 year old son and his teammates throughout the entirety of the game."

My only criticism of Mrs. Flagg, and other fans around her, is that the ‘on his head’ celebration was a miss here. Flagg had a wide-open lane to the basket and didn't have a defender anywhere near him and the basket; he didn't dunk on anyone.

Other than that, keep screaming as loud and proud as you want for your son. He's the best player in college basketball, the sure-thing first-overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, and has already reached superstar status. Celebrate accordingly, Mrs. Flagg.