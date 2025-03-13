Duke Superstar Cooper Flagg Suffers Painful Injury, Carried To The Locker Room: WATCH

Duke star Cooper Flagg suffered a scary injury Thursday against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament.

The freshman phenom and projected first overall pick in the NBA Draft went down hard while grabbing a rebound in the first half, and immediately grabbed his ankle and foot in serious pain.

Flagg was eventually carried to the locker by two teammates as Duke closed out the first half 31-26 to the Yellow Jackets.

Cooper Flagg appears to suffer significant injury.

As of publication, there are no updates on Flagg's status or potential return to the game. Judging from the video, it appears like he was in serious pain on the ground.

You can see a full twist of his ankle/foot when he landed. The fact he was unable to walk to the locker room is another concerning sign. Flagg was also shown in a wheelchair on the broadcast after leaving the court.

Hopefully, it turns out to be relatively minor, and nothing to worry about. Flagg is the most exciting player in college basketball, and Duke needs him to win down the stretch going into the NCAA Tournament.

The 6'9" forward is averaging 19.4 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game and 4.2 assists per game while shooting a sizzling 49.4% from the field.

He needs to be healthy for the sake of college basketball and the NCAA Tournament.

