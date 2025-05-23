Cooper DeJean Shows Off Hoops Skills With A Saquon Barkley-Assisted Alley-Oop Dunk

So white guys can jump… or at least Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean can.

The Birds went on a field trip on Friday, according to Eagleswire, with head coach Nick Sirianni sending the boys over to the Palestra, home of the University of Pennsylvania basketball team for some good ol' fashioned team-building hoops.

Now, there have been many, many NFLers over the years who were also standout basketball players back in the day, so surely there was a little showing off to be done to see who still had it.

Well, we can be sure that DeJean still has it because he pulled off an incredible alley-oop dunk with the help of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Just look at the hops.

Hey, other NFL teams: maybe don't throw to his side of the field next season.

There were a lot of Eagles with some basketball backgrounds, which is funny, because I'm not sure if they still do this, but during the offseason, the Eagles used to have a charity basketball team that would go play games at high schools and stuff like that.

I played in like three or four of them when I was a kid. Here's the thing, though, I was the only kid playing in the game, so I was like 12 to 14 years old getting covered by the likes of Hank Baskett and Tank Johnson.

In one of those games, I got the ball and drilled a three-pointer; the only impressive thing I've done on a basketball court, and it even wound up on the news.

No biggie.

Anyway, I thought I heard they had stopped doing that, and I think they need to bring it back because if you sent Cooper DeJean and company on a barnstorming tour of Southeast Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey high schools you'd make a lot of money for good causes.