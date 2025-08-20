Controversial Skier Eileen Gu Hints That A Fan Is To Blame For Her Latest Training Injury

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu has been training for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, but the controversial star's plans in the lead-up to the Games have hit a bit of a snag thanks to an injury.

One that she seems to be blaming on a rogue fan.

Gu is a highly decorated skier who courted some controversy ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing when the US-born skier announced that she was going to represent China. She went on to win a pair of gold medals and a silver for the host country at those Olympics.

The 21-year-old also has 15 World Cup titles, 4 X Games medals, and has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Gu was seen being taken to the hospital after a training incident in New Zealand.

"Unfortunately, a very terrible accident occurred yesterday due to human error,' Gu wrote on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. "I hope I can return to the snow soon, but I'm still waiting for confirmation from the expert team."

It's not super clear what exactly led to the incident, but Gu seemed to hint that a fan was to blame.

"I have to concentrate fully during training, especially when I'm preparing for the start," she wrote. "Being interrupted is extremely dangerous, and even on the chairlift, I need to focus on visualizing and thinking through my movements. To save time, I'm skipping lunch breaks and minimizing bathroom visits."

I'm not sure how not eating or peeing helps you ski better, but then again, I'm not a three-time Olympic medalist.

It's believed that this ill-fated training session in New Zealand was Gu's first time back on the slopes since she was forced out of X Games Aspen 2025 due to injury.