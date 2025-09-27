Controversial Call Keeps Nation’s Longest High School Football Winning Streak Alive

The nation's longest active high school football winning streak is alive and kicking after a controversial call on Friday night that looks — at least to anyone with functioning eyeballs — to have been totally wrong.

The Marion Local Flyers came into Friday night's game against the Versailles Tigers riding a 69-game (not gonna say it… eh, can't help it: nice) win-streak.

That's unreal. You've got quite a few classes of players that never got to experience a soul-crushing defeat.

Sad.

But the Flyers came as close to a loss as you can get, and it may have happened were it not for a controversial call involving a catch late in the game.

But… was it a catch?

In the clip, you can see both players going up for the ball, with the Marion Local player coming up with the ball.

However, Versailles players were quick to signal that it was incomplete, and that's because it certainly looked that way.

That looked like some David Blaine-level sleight of hand there. Pretty sure that ball touched turf.

Let's have another look.

Uhh… definitely.

The best part of that clip is the official closest to the play having no clue what to do and looking for the rest of the crew — who were practically positioned in a neighboring county when the play happened — to bail him out.

I think he saw it, but his brain was elsewhere at the time. We've all been there. Your boss calls on you in a meeting, and you have no clue what it's about because you were thinking about whether or not you closed the garage door or what you were going to order for lunch from Wendy's.

What's unfortunate is that this call was highly consequential. Marion Local's drive continued, and they wound up scoring and taking the lead by one.

The final score was 20-19.

Controversial, but sometimes breaks like this go your way, and sometimes they don't. Marion Local caught a break, and their streak — now up to 70 games — continues.