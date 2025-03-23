Content Creator Impersonates Texans QB CJ Stroud to Sneak Into Rodeo Event

Being Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has its perks, and so does being a C.J. Stroud impersonator, which includes gaining access to exclusive events.

Online content creator ColinDrum carries a striking resemblance to the NFL QB, which is how he pulled off a stunt at a Houston rodeo where he slipped in to enjoy the full Stroud experience, getting in for free to the surprise of many folks.

People even stopped the impostor for photos and autographs, though the bystanders weren’t quite in on the joke.

Between this guy and Klay Thompson's look-a-like, the world of athlete impersonators is thriving.

Are you convinced this guy actually looks like Stroud?

WATCH:

Hats off to the content creator who, with nerves of steel, pulled off a daring ruse under intense pressure.

Aside from coach DeMeco Ryans, no other member of the Texans organization measures up to Stroud in terms of face recognition. Stroud orchestrated an impressive debut in 2023 and has carried the Texans to back-to-back playoff appearances.

Stroud holds a 19-13 record as a starter and has revived a Texans organization that appeared to be in free fall once Deshaun Watson began to fade as the franchise QB for both on- and off-the-field reasons.

Parting ways with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, once hailed as a prime head-coaching candidate, showcased Houston's intent on putting all their chips on Ryans and Stroud to carry them back to a third consecutive playoff spot, while battling past concerns regarding a slight regression by Stroud in 2024.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela