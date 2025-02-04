Conor McGregor Caught On Video In Heated Altercation, Gross Allegation Surfaces: WATCH

Conor McGregor was captured on video in a very intense altercation with a UFC fan.

McGregor isn't a stranger to controversy. It's followed him his entire UFC career. The talented fighter just seems to be unable to stay out of his own way.

He's a true star in the UFC world, and he also managed to find himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

That's, once again, the case.

Conor McGregor gets in heated altercation with fan. Accused of spitting on him.

The UFC legend was at the Wynn in Las Vegas when a fan started heckling him about rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That's when McGregor turned and confronted the fan in pretty blunt fashion. The video has a noise that sounds like someone spitting, but you can't really see.

McGregor then declares he spit in the man's face and he didn't do anything. You can watch the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While McGregor did declare in the video that he spit on the man, he's now attempting to claim that's not actually true.

TMZ reported Monday afternoon that sources close to the fighter claim he "did NOT actually spit on the guy ... but only threatened to after being heckled for five minutes."

The outlet also reported the man was allegedly escorted out after security got involved.

I'll let the OutKick readers decide for themselves what they see in the video and what claims after the fact might be true or not. What I do know for sure is, McGregor needs to learn to put one foot in front of the other and walk away.

He's incredibly wealthy and has nothing to prove. If someone wants to heckle you, then talk some trash back and compare bank accounts.

Don't escalate it and find yourself on TMZ. That's not going to help any situation.

What do you think of the situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.