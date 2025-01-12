Conor McGregor Plays For His Pub's Soccer Team, Delivers Nasty Body Kick To Player In Wild Scene

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor hasn't stepped into the octagon in quite some time, but he reminded the world he's still as aggressive as ever when he suited up for his pub's soccer team over the weekend.

McGregor rocked the No. 11 kit for Black Forge FC, which is named after his pub in Dublin called the Black Forge Inn, and didn't seem to waste any time in sending a rather physical message to the opposing side.

The 36-year-old was fired up about taking the pitch representing his pub as he shared a photo of the new, very purple cleats he would be wearing during the match.

There weren't many highlights, so to speak, when it comes to McGregor's play on the pitch, although a few viral moments stood out. McGregor looked like a fighter during the match, which should come as no surprise given the fact that, well, he is one.

One clip showed McGregor nearly snap an ankle while receiving a routine pass from a teammate. After losing possession of the ball, he battled with the opponent before ultimately tossing him to the turf with both hands and getting whistled for a foul.

It turns out the tackle was on the milder side of things, because later in the match McGregor delivered a full-on body kick right to an opponent's stomach during a loose ball situation on what appeared to be a corner kick for his side.

Imagine playing in a non-league soccer match and not only taking the pitch against one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time but walking away with a story about taking a body kick from him during a corner.

Absolute limbs, as the European soccer crowd would say.

McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since 2021 after breaking his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier. In the meantime, other than playing some weekend league soccer, he's teased a big-money boxing match against Logan Paul in India. We'll have to wait and see if that ever comes to fruition.