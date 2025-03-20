UFC Legend Conor McGregor Wants To Run For President of Ireland

Former UFC star Conor McGregor has declared his intention to run for president of Ireland, officially throwing his hat in the ring on Thursday.

In a social media announcement, he expressed his desire to fix Ireland as the nation’s next chief.

The announcement comes just three days after McGregor met with President Donald Trump at the White House to bolster his credibility on the world stage.

One common message Trump and McGregor share is their sense of nationalism. Branded as a "man of the people," McGregor emphasizes that he’s not a career politician, yet he’s driven by a mission to tackle Ireland's immigration and asylum challenges.

Both guys love strong borders.

Much like conservatives here in America, McGregor believes that a nation's walls are meant to keep out illegals.

But McGregor, 36, faces a steep uphill battle for the presidential seat, though the former UFC star remains resolute in his bid for command.

Some of McGregor's fans have even suggested, possibly jokingly, that the fighter’s entry into this ultimate leadership position could be a first step toward making Ireland the United States' 51st state.

(Can Conor McGregor win the presidency?)

Here's what McGregor posted on X:

"Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So, between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President.

"The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!

"For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice! Always!

"That is a true democracy! I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently. I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote!

"This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!"

McGregor posted the same message on Instagram, posing with a "Make Ireland Great Again" hat.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela