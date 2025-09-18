Legendary SEC QB Hospitalized After Scary Medical Emergency: DETAILS

Connor Shaw was with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2010-2013

Former South Carolina QB Connor Shaw suffered a terrifying medical incident Wednesday.

The former SEC dual-threat passer was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during his son's football game, according to The State.

Shaw was hospitalized in an ICU as of Thursday morning, according to the same report. No details are known about his condition or what might have triggered the medical emergency.

First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family and friends. It sounds like an incredibly scary situation.

Fortunately, it appears medical personnel were on-site and quickly able to get him into an ambulance and to a hospital.

It might be hard for our younger readers to understand, but Connor Shaw was the man back in the day when it came to SEC football.

The electric quarterback finished his career in Columbia with 6,074 passing yards, 56 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He left college with a career record of 27-5 as a starter.

The Gamecocks legend later spent time in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears before getting into coaching.

This situation remains developing and fluid. Check back for any updates as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.