Connor McDavid Was Not Happy With Oilers Equipment Manager For Not Drying His Gloves In Hilarious Clip

Equipment managers are some of the NHL's unsung heroes. They don't get a ton of attention, but they're asked to maintain a lot of gear and to do it fast, whether that means popping a new blade into a player's skate, swapping out a stick, or making sure that a player's gloves are nice and dry.

Edmonton Oilers equipment manager Brad "Harry" Harrison didn't quite get that last one accomplished — through no fault of his own — and it led to a very funny moment captured in a behind-the-scenes video posted by the NHL.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The video followed Harrison as he did his thing during Game 2 of the Oilers' second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, but one moment involving Oilers captain Connor McDavid stood out.

As you may or may not know, when NHLers come off the ice between periods, they're often seen tossing their gloves to members of the team's equipment staff who place them on dryers so that they're nice and dry for the next period.

Anyone who has ever played hockey at any level can attest to how much wearing soggy mitts sucks.

It starts with McDavid sarcastically thanking Harrison for his gloves, which he said were still soaking wet.

However, Harrison noted that the Oilers captain hadn't given him the gloves to dry in the first place.

As I mentioned, wet gloves suck, and McDavid was still griping about them after heading back out for the next period that Harrison was still offering to stick them on the dryer real quick to get them all nice and toasty, which led to a pretty impressive show of equipment manager-ism as Harrison hoofed back into the tunnel and through the best player in the world's gloves on the dryer.

Crisis. Averted.

It's a cool video, and in all honesty, I would watch a series that just shows what life is like for the men and women who work behind the scenes in the National Hockey League.