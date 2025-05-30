Connor McDavid Horrifies Oilers Fans By Touching Clarence S. Campbell Bowl

We've got ourselves a rematch in the Stanley Cup Final after the Edmonton Oilers dispatched the Dallas Stars for the second year in a row and will once again face off against the Florida Panthers.

Personally, I'm pretty psyched about this, given last year's final became a classic, and watching these two teams go at it again is going to be something else.

However, some Oilers fans who gathered at Rogers Place in Edmonton to watch Game 5 down in Dallas were not particularly psyched when their team's captain, Connor McDavid, got a little handsy with the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Now, for background, the Eastern and Western Conference Champions each get a trophy. The Eastern Conference champs get the Prince of Wales Trophy, while the Western Conference champions get the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl.

However, it is typically regarded as bad luck to touch these trophies since they're not the prize everyone is playing for. There have been teams that won the Cup after touching their conference trophy and those who lost after abstaining.

In fact, the latter happened to the Oilers, which is why McDavid took a big ol' handful of the Campbell Bowl, something that horrified fans back in Alberta.

Now, remember, Edmonton lost in the Stanley Cup Final after not touching the trophy last season, which is why the Oilers captain decided this year he was going to get his mitts all over it.

"Pretty obvious, I think," McDavid said when asked why he grabbed the Campbell Bowl after it was presented to the team by NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, per NHL.com. "We don't touch it last year, we don't win. Touch it this year, hopefully we win."

That's sound enough logic for me.

We'll see if it works out for the Oilers when the Stanley Cup Final gets started on June 4 in Edmonton.

