Even Connor McDavid Thinks Sidney Crosby Should Be Team Canada's Captain For 4 Nation's Face-Off

We recently got looks at the jerseys players will be throwing on for the NHL's new best-on-best international tournament, the 4 Nations Face-Off, and now, a lot of the talk will be about who ends up on the roster for teams representing the US, Canada, Sweden, and Finland.

Of course, some big names like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid are shoo-ins to make the Team Canada roster, but then the question turns to who will serve as the team's captain.

Well, most would assume it will be one of those two guys, but even McDavid thinks that Sid the Kid — the 37-year-old kid — should wear the "C" next February when the tournament gets underway in Montreal and Boston.

"It should be Sid. Should be Sid for sure. That's not even a question," McDavid said on Thursday, per Sportsnet, the day before the Oilers take on the Penguins on Friday. "It's just how it should be," he continued. "He’s Sidney Crosby, and he's been there so many times. He's the guy.

"It’s not like I've thought about it a lot. It's just such a no-brainer."

I mean… it is a no-brainer.

Crosby is closer to the end of his storied career than he is the beginning, and there will be plenty more opportunities for McDavid to wear the C for Team Canada. But the C should have nothing to do with longevity, it should have something to do with Crosby having been — and continuing to be — one of the league's premiere players for two decades.

It kills me to say that as a Flyers fan, but it's true.

Crosby then told the media he appreciated getting McDavid's stamp of approval.

"I appreciate that (endorsement)," Crosby said. "Maybe it’s a little bit more experience, him giving me that.

"Connor’s obviously a great leader and he’s done so much for the team here and Canada as well. Anytime you’re looking to wear a letter, whether it’s a 'C' or an 'A' or be a part of Team Canada is an honor."

I'm sure we'll see Crosby with the C on his jersey next February. No doubt.