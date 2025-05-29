Congressman Brendan Boyle Wants The SEC & Big Ten To Let It Play Out On The Field | OutKick Hot Mic

Be careful what you wish for. Congressman Brendan Boyle advised the SEC and Big Ten against reconsidering and modifying the CFP format.

Rep. Boyle joined OutKick Hot Mic with Hutton & Withrow on Thursday to speak on the flood of news regarding a change in the Playoff format coming out of the meetings in Destin, Florida this week.

"What's the next step if you wanted to take that next step?" asked the Congressman.

"Well, look, I have gotten a lot of outreach ever since my social media post a couple of days ago from some folks who are in higher education. … They very much need Congress when it comes to the NIL issue. That will exist now and in the future between universities and what used to be called student-athletes.

"Congress and those of us who actively follow this are paying attention and this would probably not be a wise idea."

Many in the college football community are paying close attention to how the SEC and Big Ten aim to benefit their own conferences by expanding the playoff format. There has also been recent buzz over a '5+11' style format, where conferences each receive one automatic bid, with 11 spots left up for grabs.

"The other thing I say to them is to the SEC and the Big Ten, let it play out on the field," Boyle noted.

"I would bet that over the next 10 years, if they go to 16 teams, over the 10 years, each of those two conferences is going to get at least four teams in. I would say 9 out of the 10 years, if not 10 out of 10 years. So why do you do this?"

The ACC and Big 12 have coordinated their concerns with giving the SEC and Big Ten as much influence over shaping the Playoff, no matter how much each conference feels they're proposing a positive direction for college football.

"Why are you taking on all of this grief? Rep. Boyle said. "You have united so many people against you. Just stop."

