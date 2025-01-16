Congress Reintroduces Bill To Give Miracle On Ice Team Congressional Gold Medals

This February will market the 45th anniversary of what I think the vast majority of us would agree is the greatest moment in American sports history, the Miracle on Ice.

To commemorate the win over the Soviet Union and ultimately a gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, congress is reintroducing a piece of legislation to award the team Congressional gold medals.

Look, if this can't pass — given it may be the most no-brainer, slam-dunk bill to ever make its way to Capitol Hill — I may lose hope in the legislative process.

The same bill was introduced last fall, but seeing as a new Congress in session it needed to be reintroduced. On Wednesday, Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) reintroduced the Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act in the house, per ESPN.

The bill received bi-partisan support (as it should, I mean, c'mon, people) from Reps. Lisa McClain(R-MI), Mike Quigley (D-IL), and Bill Keating (D-MA). Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

Meanwhile, the bill was reintroduced in the Senate by Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Schumer has no idea how the hell to grill a cheeseburger, but at least he understands how important the 1980 Olympic hockey team is.

Both USA Hockey and the National Hockey League are in support of this bill… although, I'm not sure why they wouldn't be.

The only thing the bill appears to be missing is a medal for Al Michales. He helped make that moment what it was (and then while were at it, give him a second medal for having to call Thursday night football games).

We're fortunate here in the United States to have had countless iconic Olympic moments. But I can't think of any — maybe Jesse Owens showing up the Hitler at the 1836 Games in Berlin? — that had the off-ice/field/court/etc. Implications that the Miracle On Ice win over the Soviets had.

Few moments in sports history have the cultural impact that this one did, and even fewer come with that little dash of geopolitical spice.

So, c'mon, Congress; do your job and get this bill passed.