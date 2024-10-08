There's A Bill Looking To Give Miracle On Ice Team Congressional Gold Medals And It Better Pass

It's been 44 years since the US Hockey Team stunned the all-conquering Soviet squad at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, and while the players earned themselves gold medals (after beating Finland, people forget that) they may soon be getting some gold medals of the Congressional variety.

You don't see a lot of bipartisan efforts in Congress anymore, but we've got one for something that anyone who loves this great country should be able to get behind: giving the Miracle on Ice team Congressional Gold Medals.

Congressman Pete Stauber, a Republican from Minnesota — the State of Hockey — introduced the Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act along with the bill's co-sponsors Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Mike Quigley, D-Ill., and Bill Keating, D-Mass.

The bill would call for three gold medals to be produced that would then be displayed at three different locations around the country. One would go to the Lake Placid Olympic Center (I don't think I have to explain why), another would go to the US Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, Minnesota, and one more would go to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.

"What they did for our country at that moment, I’ll never forget," Stauber told the Associated Press. "It’s one of the defining sports moments in my lifetime, and I am so proud that we can give this Congressional Medal to each member of that Olympic team to say thank you for the memories we will never forget as a nation."

I don't know that I've ever seen a more slamdunk piece of legislation. I don't want to say voting against it would be treasonous, but… I'm not sure how to finish that sentence.

If there's even a sliver of a possibility of a chance of this bill not passing, I'm not kidding, I will write a letter to my congressman right now… after I look up who my congressman is.

I kid, I know who it is… I think.

But if any team deserves this honor it's the Miracle on Ice team. That win transcended hockey and was a major cultural moment that even had some political undertones to it. There was nothing like it, and there won't be anything like it again, so let's get this bill passed and get these medals made!