Commanders Fans Mock Philadelphia Mayor With Misspelled 'FLY EGLSES FLY' T-Shirts

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker forgot how to spell "Eagles" last week. And Washington Commanders fans aren't going to let her live it down.

Ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Philly, Commanders fans were spotted with T-shirts that had "FLY EGLSES FLY" spelled out in Washington's burgundy and gold.

The troll is, of course, a response to Mayor Parker's viral moment ahead of last week's Divisional Round match-up against the Los Angles Rams.

Speaking at an event with some nasty weather headed toward the Philly area, Parker attempted to end her speech by inciting an ‘E-A-G-L-E-S’ chant. But she completely botched it.

"Let me hear you all say, E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles! Go birds," she shouted.

Oof.

On Saturday, though, Parker attemper to redeem herself at an outdoor rally for Eagles fans held at LOVE Park in downtown Philadelphia, where the mayor tried the chant one more time and poked fun at herself for the now-infamous faux pas.

"Now listen! Your mayor done went out there and got in trouble, y'all," Parker joked to the crowd. "I done went out there and we went viral.

"Just for the record, on TODAY, we have to show the nation that your mayor's a good student. So Philly, are you ready to teach your mayor?"

Despite their upcoming battle — and the playful jabs over spelling errors — there's one thing that brought all Commanders and Eagles fans together at the pre-game tailgate: a hatred for the Dallas Cowboys.

The winner of Sunday's NFC Championship will go on to face either the B-L-I-L-S or the C-H-F-E-S in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.