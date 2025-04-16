Columbus TV Station writes Letter To Try To Help Blue Jackets Make Playoffs

It has been an emotional season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, both on and off the ice, and with just a couple of days left in the regular season and one game left on their schedule, there's still a chance they could sneak into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

However, they need some help, and that's where a Columbus TV station comes in.

The Jackets' scenario for making the postseason is simple after they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday in regulation. They need the Montreal Canadiens to lose Wednesday in regulation to the Carolina Hurricanes, and then they need to win Thursday night against the New York Islanders.

Obviously, if Montreal wins the game in any way or loses in overtime, they're in the playoffs, and the Blue Jackets' game Thursday will be meaningless.

So, Columbus station WSYX sent a very funny open letter to Carolina Hurricanes winger Eric Robinson, who used to play in Columbus.

The letter reminds Robinson that the first goal of his NHL career came against the Montreal Canadiens when he was still a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

So, since time is a flat circle as Rustin Cohle once said (actually, I think he said it way more than once), why not score another goal on the Canadiens that could really help out the Blue Jackets?

Hey, it was worth a shot.

The Blue Jackets and their fans will be keeping a close eye on Wednesday's game to see if they can punch their ticket to the postseason with a win Thursday.

If they do, don't sleep on the Jackets. I'm not saying they're Cup contenders but they play with a lot of heart, and they've got goaltender Jet Greaves who kind of came out of nowhere and has been dynamite over the last few weeks.

A goalie who is peaking at the right time always goes a long way in the playoffs, but they'll need to get in first.