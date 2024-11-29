Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier Is A One-Man Wrecking Crew Against Calgary Flames

I don't know what the Calgary Flames ever did to Columbus Blue Jackets winger Mathieu Olivier, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say that he's just simply not a fan.

Why?

Because on Friday night, it seemed like Olivier couldn't help but feed knuckle sandwiches to anyone wearing a white sweater with a flaming C on the front.

It all started in the second period when Olivier threw a questionable hit on Calgary's Joel Hanley.

It's unfortunate that the hit sent Hanley to the locker room, but I think the minor for boarding is fair.

Especially when the Flames were ready to do some of their own policing which led to Olivier — who can absolutely chuck ‘em — dropping the glove with Calgary’s Martin Pospisil.

That was actually Pospisil's second tilt of the afternoon, and not to be outdone, Olivier decided to get a second fight of his own on the scoresheet.

He dropped the gloves with Calgary's Ryan Lomberg just before the end of the period, and poor Lomberg probably regrets doing that a little bit.

Good grief, Mathieu Olivier… that was one heck of a fight.

Once the linesman did Lomberg a solid and broke things up, Olivier took a moment to fire up the crowd, although, it's worth noting, it was pretty fired up after that.

As it should have been. It was a good night for the home team with the Blue Jackets taking an impressive 5-2 win over a very good Calgary Flames team.

Now, the thing that you'll want to watch is what happens between these two teams moving forward. They don't play each other much, but they play again on Tuesday night in Calgary.

Will the bad blood carry over into Alberta?

We shall see, but I think the safe bet is that it probably will.