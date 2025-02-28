The Columbus Blue Jackets Infamous Cannon Has Made It To Ohio Stadium

The Columbus Blue Jackets will finally make their NHL outdoor game debut when they take on the Detroit Red Wings (leaving just the Florida Panthers — who will host next season's Winter Classic — and the Utah Hockey Club as the only teams yet to take part in one) and for the occasion, one of the team's most infamous traditions is going with it to Ohio Stadium.

If you watch enough NHL, you're no doubt familiar with the cannon that the Blue Jackets have inside of Nationwide Arena.

The team fires it after every goal and it has scared the bejeezus out of countless visiting players and fans alike.

It has even caught the occasional gruff broadcaster who beat a fan with his own shoe during his playing days.

Of course, the team also uses a cannon as part of its secondary logo, which appears on its third jersey, with another version appearing on the Stadium Series sweaters the players will wear on Saturday in front of an estimated 90,000-plus crowd, which would be the second-biggest in league history.

So, naturally, the cannon needs to come along for the ride. And not just a cannon. The cannon.

After taking a quick ride through town, the cannon was installed inside the stadium for what is a huge game on Saturday night seeing as the Blue Jackets and Red Wings played on Thursday night and are scrapping with each other in the standings for a playoff spot.

Now, if Ohio Stadium had a roof on it, the crowd would blow it off the first time the Jackets score and that thing fires. That will be a Stadium Series moment for the ages.

It's expected that another powerful moment will happen just before the game, with reports that the family of late Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau will lead the team into the stadium before the game.

That will be powerful, and I have a feeling there won't be a dry eye in the house.