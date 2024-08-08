PGA Tour Comes Out Of Nowhere To Cook Shedeur Sanders And Colorado Football With 'Darts Only' Video

In case, for whatever reason, you were still maybe on the fence about whether Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Colorado are the trendiest of trends in all of college football, we've got the PGA Tour coming out of the clouds jumping in on the fun and taking swipes at the Buffaloes.

This whole ‘saga’ begins with a video the Colorado Buffaloes' official X account shared on Tuesday showing quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing a pass toward the corner of the endzone during practice. The video begins with a shot behind Sanders that doesn't really show his intended receiver in the frame, but shortly after the ball left his hand, the video jumps to another camera near the receiver showing him hauling in the touchdown.

It took all of about four seconds for folks to accuse Colorado of doctoring the video or simply adding a separate clip to the end of the sequence to make it look like Sanders threw the perfect ball.

Despite Colorado posting another video from a different angle of the exact same play disproving the theories the original clip was edited, the team waited about 24 hours to do so which let social media do its thing and run rampant with the drama.

It took the PGA Tour nearly two full days since the original Colorado clip was posted to jump on the trend, but it did put together an amazing edit showing players such as Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland hitting wayward shots before editing the clips to make it seem like all was fine, with some even finding the hole.

The caption ‘Darts Only’ was the same used by the Buffaloes in the original post.

The PGA Tour isn't going to win any awards for having the most entertaining, edgy, or unique social media presence, but this is some high-quality stuff from the Tour's Twitter team. The post has already picked up over 400 retweets in about four hours as it is well on its way to being one of the most-shared posts of the year from the PGA Tour's account.