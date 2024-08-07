Colorado Accused Of Deceptively Editing Shedeur Sanders Video, But Is It True?

Did Colorado deceptively edit a video to make Shedeur Sanders look good?

That's the claim flying around social media since Tuesday when the Buffaloes posted a video of Sanders slinging a pass down field.

The problem? The video features a very hard cut.

Colorado accused of editing Shedeur Sanders video.

The incredibly abrupt cut has led to many on social media suggesting the video was spliced up to cover for Shedeur Sanders throwing a bad ball.

So, did Colorado deceptively edit a video to cover up Shedeur possibly throwing a bad pass? As convinced as the internet is that's exactly what happened, it might not actually be the case.

A second angle has surfaced that appears to show the same play and the ball being caught as shown in the original video in the back of the end zone.

Give it a watch below.

It appears this situation is nothing more than some really bad editing from whoever is responsible for handling Colorado's videos. The awful editing job left the door wide open for conspiracy theories because it certainly seems like two different videos spliced together.

However, the second angle would seem to indicate the original video is very real, even if horribly edited.

Do you buy the second angle or will the original video continue to be analyzed like the Zapruder film? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.