Rockies Stun with First Shutout In More Than A Year, Snapping 220-Game Drought

Colorado is now just 33.5 games behind the lead in the NL West — hot on the Dodgers' trail

It's not all doom and gloom for the 26-76 Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies are piling up the *small* victories, and on Wednesday, they shut out the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-0.

Shockingly, it was the Rockies' first shutout in more than a year, snapping a 220-game streak of letting their opponents score in a ballgame.

Colorado last shut out a team, the San Diego Padres (8-0), on May 15, 2024.

Interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who took over for fired Rockies manager Bud Black, sounded surprised by the unique win on Wednesday.

"I did not know that," Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said. "That's a long time without a shutout. But I'm glad we shut them out today. That was good behind Gordon. Gordon did a fantastic job."

Winning against St. Louis also marked their first consecutive series win of the season.

"Extremely important," Rockies' Austin Nola said of the Rockies' recent victories.

"One game at a time. And I think that's the biggest thing, is sticking to the plan, being in the present. And then at the end of the day, we're going to come out on top."

The Rockies' 220-game shutout drought was the longest in MLB's modern era, and the recent shutout win at Coors Field marked their first shutout win at home since July 30, 2023.

Colorado is now just 33.5 games behind the lead in the NL West — hot on the Dodgers' trail.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela