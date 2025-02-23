Rockies Prospect Zac Veen Pulls Out The Most Aggressive Bat Flip You'll Ever See After Launching Home Run

Spring Training serves as an opportunity for players to catch some attention and put themselves on the radar, and Colorado Rockies prospect Zac Veen certainly managed to do that with his no-doubt home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

While Veen's 443-foot two-run home run is worth talking about, it was his bat flip that has the entire baseball world talking.

As soon as the baseball left his bat, Veen launched his bat directly toward the mound instead of down the first base line or in the direction of the dugout. The bat had some velocity to it as well, it wasn't just some soft toss, it was beyond aggressive.

To his credit, Veen immediately put his hand up to apologize after realizing he just launched a bat at the opposing pitcher, Billy Corcoran.

It's fair to say that if this didn't happen during a Cactus League game in late February, the Diamondbacks would have taken issue with Veen's bat flip, but with it being an exhibition, there was no jawing back-and-forth or altercation.

Veen, a Florida native, was drafted ninth overall by the Rockies in the 2020 MLB Draft and signed a $5 million bonus with the organization that June.

The 23-year-old bounced around multiple levels within Colorado's minor league system during the 2024 campaign and managed to hit .258 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 65 plate appearances. He was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster after the season to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

With the pop he's got off the bat and in his hands in the form of launching his bat, the Rockies, who finished in the basement of the National League a year ago, may want to consider adding him to the mix given that he's clearly an electric player.